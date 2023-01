Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Pipes Miles Beckman on Tuesday removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit against USAA to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, for property damage claims, was filed by the Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of Susan Nugent. The case is 2:23-cv-00140, Nugent v. USAA General Indemnity Company.

Insurance

January 10, 2023, 6:21 PM