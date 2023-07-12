New Suit - Contract

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Nufarm Americas Inc., an Australia-based agriculture chemicals company. The suit takes aim at DSV Solutions LLC for its failure to provide agreed upon services to Nufarm in accordance with an executed warehousing and logistics services contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00748, Nufarm Americas Inc. v. DSV Solutions, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 12, 2023, 4:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Nufarm Americas Inc.

Plaintiffs

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

defendants

DSV Solutions, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract