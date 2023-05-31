New Suit - Contract

Travelers, Federal Insurance and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Missouri Eastern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The lawsuit was brought by Behr, McCarter, Potter & Neely and Moss & Barnett on behalf of Nucor Harris Rebar Midwest. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00714, Nucor Harris Rebar Midwest, LLC v. United Rebar, Inc. et al.

