New Suit - Contract

Nucor Building Systems Texas filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Penn Construction, Old Republic and other defendants on Wednesday in Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for construction materials, was brought by Reynolds Ridings Vogt & McCart. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00310, Nucor Building Systems Texas v. Penn Construction Group Inc. et al.

Insurance

April 12, 2023, 7:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Nucor Building Systems Texas

Plaintiffs

Reynolds Ridings Vogt & Mccart

Reynolds, Ridings, Vogt & Mccart, PLLC

defendants

Old Republic Surety Company

Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America

Korte Construction Company

Penn Construction Group Inc

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects