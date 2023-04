News From Law.com

In addition to examining the highest Georgia jury verdicts awarded between Jan. 1, 2018, and April 10, this series of articles updates on the status of those headline-making verdicts. From identifying the courts and judges linked most often to the eight-figure or higher results to revealing the motivations of the juries behind the verdicts, this analysis offers insight direct from trial attorneys on either side of the aisle.

Alabama

April 21, 2023, 10:55 AM

nature of claim: /