Nuclear Verdicts Again Cited as Ga., Pa. Courts Tie for No. ...

For the second straight year, Georgia is the top Judicial Hellhole, according to the American Tort Reform Association (ATRA). Judicial Hellholes are defined as jurisdictions "where judges in civil cases systematically apply laws and court procedures in an unfair and unbalanced manner," its report said. A year after replacing California as the top Judicial Hellhole, Georgia was tied for No. 1 with the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas in ATRA's 2023-24 report.

December 06, 2023, 9:16 AM

