New Suit

Standard Fire Insurance, a Travelers company, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Maryland District Court. The court action was brought by Chevy Chase Law on behalf of Chris Ntumba, who challenges the defendant's denial of property damage estimates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02793, Ntumba v. The Standard Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 28, 2022, 7:21 PM