New Suit - Contract

Shipping company Maersk was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Rubin Fiorella Friedman & Mercante on behalf of NTI Ltd., seeks to recover nearly $200,000 for an allegedly damaged shipment of beef. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03458, NTI Ltd. v. Maersk Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 25, 2023, 7:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Nti Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Rubin, Fiorella, Friedman & Mercante LLP

defendants

Maersk Inc.

Maersk A/S

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute