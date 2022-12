Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Tekmart Integrated Manufacturing Services to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Roetzel & Andress on behalf of NSK Industries. The case is 5:22-cv-02335, NSK Industries, Inc. v. Tekmart Integrated Manufacturing Services Limited.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 29, 2022, 3:08 PM