Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Thursday removed a lawsuit against James Marble and Vivian Marble to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, over claims related to real property, was filed by Saunders Walsh & Beard on behalf of NS JPF Lender LLC. The case is 1:23-cv-00121, Ns Jpf Lender, LLC v. Marble et al.

Real Estate

May 25, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Ns Jpf Lender, LLC

Plaintiffs

Saunders Walsh & Beard

defendants

James Marble

Vivian Marble

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property