New Suit - Trade Secrets

Holland & Knight filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of NRT Texas LLC d/b/a Coldwell Banker Realty and Coldwell Banker United Realtors. The suit takes aim at four former Coldwell Banker employees and their current employer, Stacy Incorporated d/b/a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties, for allegedly misappropriating confidential business information in favor of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-02847, Nrt Texas LLC v. Wilbur et al.