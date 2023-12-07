Who Got The Work

GableGotwals shareholder Craig A. Fitzgerald has stepped in to defend Consumers Unified LLC, doing business as Consumeraffairs, and other defendants in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, which arises from a terminated business leads and marketing services contract, was filed Oct. 23 in Missouri Eastern District Court by Dickinson Wright on behalf of NRRM LLC, doing business as CarShield. The suit accuses the defendant of refusing to remove all uses of the plaintiff's mark from its site. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry, is 4:23-cv-01333, Nrrm, LLC v. Consumers Unified, LLC et al.

Business Services

December 07, 2023, 8:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Nrrm, LLC

Plaintiffs

Dickinson Wright

defendants

Consumeraffairs.com Holdings, LLC

Consumers Unified Insurance Agency LLC

Consumers Unified, LLC

d/b/a Consumeraffair Consumers Unified LLC

John Doe

defendant counsels

Greensfelder Hemker Pc - St. Louis

GableGotwals

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims