Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Robinson & Cole on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AIG subsidiary Blackboard Insurance Co. to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, for disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Irma, was filed by attorney Thomas J. Cherichello on behalf of NRG Investments Inc. The case is 8:22-cv-02848, NRG Investments, Inc v. Blackboard Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 16, 2022, 5:49 PM