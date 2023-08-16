Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders partners David F. Norden, Charles E. Peeler and associate Dominyka Plukaite have stepped in to represent Uber and its wholly owned subsidiary Raiser LLC in a pending lawsuit. The suit, which is part of a string of cases accusing Uber of failing to protect passengers from sexual assault by drivers, was filed June 9 in Georgia Northern District Court by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victoria M. Calvert, is 1:23-cv-02603, N.R. v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.
Technology
August 16, 2023, 7:39 AM