Who Got The Work

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders partners David F. Norden, Charles E. Peeler and associate Dominyka Plukaite have stepped in to represent Uber and its wholly owned subsidiary Raiser LLC in a pending lawsuit. The suit, which is part of a string of cases accusing Uber of failing to protect passengers from sexual assault by drivers, was filed June 9 in Georgia Northern District Court by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victoria M. Calvert, is 1:23-cv-02603, N.R. v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.

Technology

August 16, 2023, 7:39 AM

