Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Sprouts Farmers Market to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Ben Abbott & Associates on behalf of Maria Noyola. The case is 3:23-cv-00107, Noyola v. Sprouts Farmers Market Texas, LP.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 13, 2023, 6:57 PM