Nows The Time To Entice Big Law Attorneys With Opportunities...

Tax lawyer Nick Gerlach said he wasn't looking to leave DLA Piper until an opportunity to make partner arose at a firm with a sophisticated corporate practice. Cue his correspondence with Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass, a high-end San Francisco-based midsize firm with a roster of Big Law defectors. Gerlach, who began at the firm in June as a day-one partner after working at DLA for more than six years, said he wants to have a role in expanding the firm's client base and types of matters it advises on, drawing from his background helping insurance companies underwrite deals and and working at Big Four accounting firms Deloitte and PWC.

July 31, 2023, 11:25 AM

