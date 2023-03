Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against QBE Specialty Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ian, was filed by attorney Geoffrey Gilbert on behalf of Suzanne Nowell and Vince Nowell. The case is 2:23-cv-00174, Nowell et al v. QBE Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 13, 2023, 5:49 PM