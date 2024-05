Who Got The Work

J. Mia Tsui of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has entered an appearance for Axt Inc. and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed May 9 in California Northern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, contends that Axt made materially misleading statements in its 2022 Annual Report by failing to disclose workplace safety concerns at its manufacturing facilities. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney, is 3:24-cv-02778, Nowakowski v. Axt, Inc. et al.

California

May 30, 2024, 12:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Craig Nowakowski

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

defendants

Axt Inc.

Gary L. Fischer

Morris S. Young

defendant counsels

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws