Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dykema Gossett on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Gilead Sciences and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Inc. to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Johnson Law on behalf of Daniel Nowacki, Kathleen P. Nowacki and Mark Nowacki, who contend that Mark sustained injuries after being administered Remdesivir, an antiviral drug that Gilead recalled due to glass particles found in the drug. The case is 2:23-cv-10276, Nowacki et al v. Gilead Sciences, Inc. et al.