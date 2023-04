Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against FedEx to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Dreyer & Sterling on behalf of NOWaccount Network Corp. and Trade Credit Guaranty Corp., contends that FedEx improperly paid a vendor directly for invoices totaling $497,260 rather than paying the plaintiffs. The case is 1:23-cv-01808, Nowaccount Network Corporation et al v. FedEx Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

April 22, 2023, 12:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Nowaccount Network Corporation

Trade Credit Guaranty Corporation

Dreyer & Sterling, LLC

defendants

FedEx Corporation

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract