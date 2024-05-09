Now Were Bleeding: Fidelity Accused of Choosing Profits Over...

News From Law.com

A once highly regarded Fidelity Investments vice president and financial consultant who alleges that he was fired for reporting a company policy which prioritizes profits over clients' best interests is suing in federal court. The suit, spotted on Law.com Radar, comes from Michael Maeker, who was with the company for 26 years and held a leadership panel position with Fidelity’s Fixed Income Institute. The whistleblower complaint alleges that employees are pressured to violate state and federal regulations by steering clients toward investments that benefit Fidelity rather than their best interests. Responding to a request for comment, the company denied wrongdoing and retaliation.

Banking & Financial Services

May 09, 2024, 4:32 PM

