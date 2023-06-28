Now Is the Time to Step Up for the LGBTQ+ Community | Law.co...

News From Law.com

Pride Month is a time to reflect on and celebrate the achievements of the LGBTQ+ community, which, despite significant headwinds, has made remarkable progress toward inclusion in a relatively short amount of time. But it can be difficult to focus on celebrating pride when the LGBTQ+ community continues to face discrimination and exclusion. This year alone, an unprecedented amount of legislation has been introduced throughout the country targeting expression and speech rights affecting the LGBTQ+ community. Now is a critical time for the legal industry to use its power, influence, and resources to support the LGBTQ+ community, both collectively and individually.

June 28, 2023, 10:00 AM

