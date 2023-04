News From Law.com

Shareholders can move forward with their claims challenging how Walmart management handled the opioid epidemic and the litigation it sparked, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster has decided. The decision provides guidance on the timeliness of claims seeking to hold management accountable for not putting in place adequate central compliance risk reporting systems.

April 13, 2023, 4:04 PM

