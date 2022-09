New Suit - Contract

Holland & Knight filed a lawsuit alleging breach of warranty Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of NOW Foods. The complaint targets L.J. Cooper Co. for allegedly selling NOW psyllium husk powder that was contaminated with Salmonella. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05115, Now Health Group, Inc., d/b/a Now Foods v. L.J. Cooper Company LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 20, 2022, 3:55 PM