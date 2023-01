News From Law.com

After compiling the experiences of minority attorneys who earned legal educations at predominantly white law schools into an award-winning documentary, the attorney behind the project is now directing a second expose. Partnered with Relentless Visionary Films LLC, filmmaker and IP attorney Evangeline M. Mitchell is again casting jurists of color to share their experiences, but this time, as law graduates of historically Black universities and colleges.

January 27, 2023, 9:54 AM