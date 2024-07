News From Law.com

Novo Nordisk has filed two patent infringement suits in federal court seeking to block Mylan from developing a generic form of Ozempic. The Ozempic manufacturer, represented in both cases by Fenwick & West, filed one complaint on July 1 in the District of Delaware, then filed a nearly identical one in the Northern District of West Virginia.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 03, 2024, 4:32 PM