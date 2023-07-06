New Suit - Unfair Competition

Novo Nordisk filed an unfair competition lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court against Live Well Drugstore, doing business as Trulife Pharmacy. The court action, filed by King & Spalding, is part of a wave of suits related to the plaintiff's protection of its Ozempic and Wegovy intellectual property. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01505, Novo Nordisk Inc. v. Live Well Drugstore, LLC D/B/A Trulife Pharmacy.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 06, 2023, 3:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Novo Nordisk Inc.

Plaintiffs

King & Spalding

defendants

Live Well Drugstore, LLC D/B/A Trulife Pharmacy

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct