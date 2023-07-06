Novo Nordisk filed an unfair competition lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court against Live Well Drugstore, doing business as Trulife Pharmacy. The court action, filed by King & Spalding, is part of a wave of suits related to the plaintiff's protection of its Ozempic and Wegovy intellectual property. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01505, Novo Nordisk Inc. v. Live Well Drugstore, LLC D/B/A Trulife Pharmacy.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
July 06, 2023, 3:14 PM