Nancy M. Wallace and Ellen S. Robbins of Akerman have entered appearances for Live Well Drugstore, doing business as Trulife Pharmacy, in a pending unfair competition lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 6 in Florida Middle District Court by King & Spalding on behalf of Novo Nordisk, is part of a wave of suits related to the plaintiff's protection of its Ozempic and Wegovy intellectual property. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard, is 3:23-cv-00808, Novo Nordisk Inc. v. Live Well Drugstore, LLC.

August 21, 2023, 11:04 AM

