Who Got The Work

Alyssa N. Wright of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Dunklau Pharmacy Holdings in a pending false advertising lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 30 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Riley & Jacobson and Covington & Burling on behalf of Novo Nordisk. The suit accuses the defendants of allegedly marketing a generic form of Ozempic and Wegovy despite not receiving FDA approval. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr., is 3:24-cv-00667, Novo Nordisk Inc. v. Dunklau Pharmacy Holdings, LLC et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 20, 2024, 2:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Novo Nordisk Inc.

Plaintiffs

Riley & Jacobson, PLC

Covington & Burling

defendants

Dr. Hank, LLC

Dunklau Pharmacy Holdings, LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims