Novo Nordisk filed complaints this week against two pharmaceutical companies that are seeking approval to develop generic versions of its patented Wegovy product for weight loss. The separate complaints, one against Sun Pharmaceutical Industries of India and another against Mylan Pharmaceuticals of West Virginia, were filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 06, 2024, 7:09 PM