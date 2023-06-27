New Suit - Trademark

Novo Nordisk filed a trademark infringement and false advertising lawsuit Tuesday in Oklahoma Northern District Court against Ross Medical Care. The court action, filed by King & Spalding, accuses the defendant of infringing the plaintiff's Ozempic and Wegovy marks in order to sell drug products that falsely claim to contain semaglutide and have FDA approval. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00256, Novo Nordisk A/S et al v. Ross Medical Care, P.C.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 27, 2023, 4:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk Inc.

King & Spalding

defendants

Ross Medical Care, P.C.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims