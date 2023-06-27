Novo Nordisk filed a trademark infringement and false advertising lawsuit Tuesday in Oklahoma Northern District Court against Ross Medical Care. The court action, filed by King & Spalding, accuses the defendant of infringing the plaintiff's Ozempic and Wegovy marks in order to sell drug products that falsely claim to contain semaglutide and have FDA approval. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00256, Novo Nordisk A/S et al v. Ross Medical Care, P.C.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
June 27, 2023, 4:01 PM