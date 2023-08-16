Who Got The Work

Scott M. Douglass and Pete A. Brunson of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz have entered appearances for Pro Health Investments in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit centered on semaglutide, a foundational ingredient used in the weight management drug Wegovy. The complaint, filed June 20 in Tennessee Western District Court by Riley & Jacobson on behalf of Novo Nordisk, contends that the defendant sells drug products under the 'Wegovy' mark that are not approved by the FDA and are falsely marketed as containing semaglutide. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon Phipps McCalla, is 2:23-cv-02369, Novo Nordisk A/S et al v. Pro Health Investments, LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 16, 2023, 7:35 AM

