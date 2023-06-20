New Suit - Trademark

Novo Nordisk filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Tennessee Western District Court centered on semaglutide, a foundational ingredient used in the weight management drug Wegovy. The court action, filed by Riley & Jacobson, targets Pro Health Investments for allegedly selling drug products which infringe the Wegovy name, are not approved by the FDA and are falsely marketed as containing semaglutide. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02369, Novo Nordisk A/S et al v. Pro Health Investments, LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 20, 2023, 1:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk Inc.

Riley & Jacobson, PLC

defendants

Pro Health Investments, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims