New Suit - Trademark

Novo Nordisk filed a trademark infringement and false advertising lawsuit Monday in Tennessee Middle District Court against Indian Lake Medical Weight Loss & Wellness. The court action, filed by King & Spalding and Riley & Jacobson, accuses the defendant of infringing the plaintiff's Ozempic and Wegovy marks in order to sell drug products that falsely claim to contain semaglutide and have FDA approval. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00650, Novo Nordisk A/S et al v. Indian Lake Medical Weight Loss & Wellness Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 27, 2023, 1:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk Inc.

King & Spalding

Riley & Jacobson, PLC

defendants

Indian Lake Medical Weight Loss & Wellness Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims