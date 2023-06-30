Who Got The Work

Armin Ghiam of Hunton Andrews Kurth has entered an appearance for Flawless Image Medical Aesthetics LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, which centers on semaglutide, a foundational ingredient used in weight management drug Wegovy, was filed June 20 in New York Northern District Court by King & Spalding. The suit accuses the defendant of allegedly selling drug products which infringe the Wegovy name, are not approved by the FDA and are falsely marketed as containing semaglutide. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby, is 5:23-cv-00739, Novo Nordisk A/S et al v. Flawless Image Medical Aesthetics, LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 30, 2023, 7:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk, Inc.

Plaintiffs

King & Spalding

defendants

Flawless Image Medical Aesthetics, LLC

defendant counsels

Hunton Andrews Kurth

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims