Novo Nordisk filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Northern District Court centered on semaglutide, a foundational ingredient used in the weight management drug Wegovy. The court action, filed by King & Spalding, targets Flawless Image Medical Aesthetics for allegedly selling drug products which infringe the Wegovy name, are not approved by the FDA and are falsely marketed as containing semaglutide. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00739, Novo Nordisk v. Flawless Image Medical Aesthetics LLC.

June 21, 2023, 12:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk, Inc.

King & Spalding

defendants

Flawless Image Medical Aesthetics, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims