New Suit - Trademark

Novo Nordisk sued Cosmetic Laser Professionals Med Spa Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The court action, brought by King & Spalding, centers on Novo Nordisk’s trademarked Wegovy medication for weight management and on a molecule known as semaglutide, which Novo Nordisk has exclusive government authorization to use in drugs. According to the complaint, the defendant uses the Wegovy trademark to market its own drugs and claims that those drugs contain semaglutide. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22256, Novo Nordisk A/S et al v. Ekzotika Corp d/b/a Cosmetic Laser Professionals Med Spa.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 20, 2023, 10:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk Inc.

King & Spalding

defendants

Ekzotika Corp d/b/a Cosmetic Laser Professionals Med Spa

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims