New Suit - Trademark

Novo Nordisk sued Champion Health and Wellness Clinics LLC on Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The lawsuit, brought by King & Spalding, centers on Novo Nordisk’s trademarked Wegovy medication for weight management and on a molecule known as semaglutide, which Novo Nordisk has exclusive government authorization to use in drugs. According to the complaint, the defendant uses the Wegovy trademark to market its own drugs and claims that those drugs contain semaglutide. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02246, Novo Nordisk A/S et al v. Champion Health and Wellness Clinics LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 20, 2023, 10:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk Inc.

Plaintiffs

King & Spalding

defendants

Champion Health and Wellness Clinics LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims