Bernard J. Bobber and Brodie W. Herrman of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for building equipment manufacturer Johnson Controls in a pending employment class action. The suit, filed Jan. 12 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by Hawks Quindel SC and HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants as salespersons, accuses the defendant of adopting a new incentive plan which deprives the plaintiffs of millions of dollars in incentives and commissions which the defendant had already agreed to pay. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper, is 2:24-cv-00046, Novin et al v. Johnson Controls Inc.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
February 26, 2024, 8:40 AM