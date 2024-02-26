Who Got The Work

Bernard J. Bobber and Brodie W. Herrman of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for building equipment manufacturer Johnson Controls in a pending employment class action. The suit, filed Jan. 12 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by Hawks Quindel SC and HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants as salespersons, accuses the defendant of adopting a new incentive plan which deprives the plaintiffs of millions of dollars in incentives and commissions which the defendant had already agreed to pay. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper, is 2:24-cv-00046, Novin et al v. Johnson Controls Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 26, 2024, 8:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Huntzinger

Brian Reis

Christopher Johnston

Daniel Novin

David Howze

Dustin Brown

Froilan Garma

Gary Gray

Jeffrey Erker

Joseph Perea

Keith Wahl

Mark Zip

Matt Carville

Michael Migliaccio

Patrick Mooney

Reid Begnoche

Ricky Scott

Sam Klumpers

Scott McCollam

Stewart Swander

Timothy Butler

William Roberts

Plaintiffs

Hawks Quindel

Hkm Employment Attorneys LLP

defendants

Johnson Controls Inc

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract