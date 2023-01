News From Law.com

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft fell victim to a cyberattack on Nov. 16 that prompted it to wipe the hard drives of firm-issued computers and take many of its internal systems offline—including email, document management, remote desktop access, and Wi-Fi and phone networks. Weeks later, the firm's internal document management system remained offline, according to internal emails from managing partner Pat Quinn obtained by the American Lawyer.

Cybersecurity

January 05, 2023, 2:17 PM