New Suit - Trade Secrets

Novation Solutions d/b/a DealMaker, a fintech company which also provides a platform for raising funds, filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The suit accuses Darren Marble of proposing a business partnership with the plaintiff under false pretenses in order to misappropriate proprietary data and develop a competing product. The suit, which also targets Issuance Inc., was brought by in-house counsel at Novation; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; and Woods Oviatt Gilman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00696, Novation Solutions, Inc. v. Issuance, Inc. et al.

Technology

January 30, 2023, 8:40 PM