Who Got The Work

Monté T. Squire of Duane Morris has entered an appearance for Exegy Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 3 in Delaware District Court by Greenberg Traurig on behalf of NovaSparks Inc., a developer of field programmable gate array (FPGA) market data solutions. The complaint asserts a single patent related to an FPGA matrix for processing and distributing market data from different market sources. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:23-cv-00006, NovaSparks, Inc. v. Exegy Inc.

Technology

January 20, 2023, 11:25 AM