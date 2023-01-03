New Suit - Patent

Greenberg Traurig filed a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of NovaSparks Inc., a developer of field programmable gate array (FPGA) market data solutions. The suit, targeting competitor Exegy Inc., asserts a single patent related to an FPGA matrix for processing and distributing market data from different market sources. NovaSparks also sued Exegy for misappropriating confidential information in Massachusetts District Court earlier today. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00006, NovaSparks, Inc. v. Exegy Inc.

Technology

January 03, 2023, 4:56 PM