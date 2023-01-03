New Suit - Trade Secrets

Greenberg Traurig filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of NovaSparks Inc. and its parent company NovaSpark SAS, which are developers of field programmable gate array market data solutions. The suit targets competitor Exegy Inc. for misappropriating confidential information in violation of its confidentiality agreement and for usurping NovaSparks' business opportunities with third parties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10006, NovaSparks, Inc. et al v. Exegy, Inc.

Technology

January 03, 2023, 2:04 PM