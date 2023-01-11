New Suit - Patent

Novartis, a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company, sued Rising Pharmaceuticals and other defendants Wednesday in Delaware District Court over patent infringement claims. The lawsuit, brought by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and McCarter & English, accuses the defendants of manufacturing and selling a generic version of Novartis’s Gilenya, a drug to treat flare-ups of multiple sclerosis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00026, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation v. Hec Pharm Co., Ltd. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 11, 2023, 4:26 PM