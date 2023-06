New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court against Restoration Builders Inc. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed on behalf of two former employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00397, Novak et al v. Restoration Builders, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

June 02, 2023, 11:58 AM

Plaintiffs

John Novak

Richard Reyes

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Restoration Builders, Inc.

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations