A pair of Brazilian companies sued JPMorgan Chase on Friday in New York Eastern District Court in connection with alleged banking fraud. The lawsuit, filed by Kaushik & Associates on behalf of ACG Do Brasil and Nova Nordeplast Indstria E Comercio De Plasticos Ltda, alleges that unidentified parties opened copycat accounts in the plaintiffs' names and used the accounts to solicit and receive payments from customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03429, Nova Nordeplast Indstria E Comrcio De Plsticos Ltda et al v. JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Banking & Financial Services

May 06, 2023, 11:17 AM

Plaintiffs

ACG Do Brasil

Nova Nordeplast Indstria E Comrcio De Plsticos Ltda

Plaintiffs

Kaushik & Associates, PLLC

defendants

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

John Doe # 1-5

John Doe Corporation 1-5

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct