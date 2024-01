News From Law.com

James Robson of Glass & Robson recently secured a $4 million verdict out of the State Court of Cobb County in what Robson described as a "no offer" case on the part of the defense. Robson goes into the strategy his team employed to get the win. The defense was represented by Swift Curries' Ashley Alfonso.

Georgia

January 02, 2024, 1:29 PM

