Nothing Short of a Disaster: Lawyers Improper Questioning Sp...

News From Law.com

A New Jersey appeals court has ordered a new trial in an automotive injury case after the defense lawyer told the jury that the plaintiff's medical expert was facing fraud claims in a separate case. The trial judge initially overruled objections the plaintiff's lawyer made about the statements. But he changed his mind 45 minutes later, issued a curative instruction, and allowed the medical expert to address the fraud claims, which were raised in a lawsuit by GEICO. The appeals court commended the trial judge for acknowledging his error, and attempting to put the trial back on course, but said that effort "was nothing short of a disaster."

Insurance

October 13, 2023, 3:04 PM

nature of claim: /