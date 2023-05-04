Notes from an Insurer Win in a Rare Trial Over COVID-19 Busi...

News From Law.com

The Litigation Daily this morning checks in with John Phillips and Brett Ingerman of DLA Piper. Last week they wrapped up a trial defending an affiliate of insurer Allianz from claims that a hotel in Venice Beach, California was due coverage for business interruption due to COVID-19. After two weeks of trial, jurors deliberated just 90 minutes before finding that plaintiffs hadn't proven that the virus caused direct physical loss or damage to hotel property that would trigger coverage.

May 04, 2023, 7:30 AM

